Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.43. 156,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

