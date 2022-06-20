Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 479 ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OILK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 90,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter.

OILK traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.37. 117,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

