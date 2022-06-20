iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is New Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 307,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.68 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.