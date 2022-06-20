iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Raised by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 154,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.