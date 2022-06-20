iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

CMF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.78. 8,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

