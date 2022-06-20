iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 526,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 242,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,005 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 354,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.91. 16,758,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

