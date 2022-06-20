iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.34. 404,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.