iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Holdings Boosted by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 1.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. 763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,486. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

