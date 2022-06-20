iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.43. 830,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,856,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

