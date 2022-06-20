iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.43. 830,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,856,406. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
