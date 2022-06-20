iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

