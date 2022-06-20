iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

