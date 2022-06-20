iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.88. The stock had a trading volume of 376,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

