iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.11. 172,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

