iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Increased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.44. 54,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,092. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

