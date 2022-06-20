iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 10.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $55,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.16. 292,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.