iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $367.66 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.