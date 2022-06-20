iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

