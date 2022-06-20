iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. 580,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

