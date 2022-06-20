iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 580,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.