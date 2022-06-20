iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 580,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.