iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $114.73 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

