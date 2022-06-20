Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $7.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. 3,812,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,618,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

