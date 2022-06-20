Israel Discount Bank of New York Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $582.26. 36,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $643.80 and its 200-day moving average is $751.43.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.