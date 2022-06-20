Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 373 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 395,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

