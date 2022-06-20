Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 526 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.