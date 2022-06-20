Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.15 on Monday, hitting $322.72. 76,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,120. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

