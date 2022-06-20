JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tesco (LON:TSCO) a GBX 330 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.90).

Get Tesco alerts:

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.54. The company has a market cap of £18.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.