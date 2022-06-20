JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

