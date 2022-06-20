Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Jupiter has a market cap of $6.69 million and $812,729.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 103% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

