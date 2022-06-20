Kambria (KAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,017.00

Kambria (KAT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Kambria has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kambria coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Kambria has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $30,017.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kambria

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

