Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 75,005 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,005 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.91. 16,758,776 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

