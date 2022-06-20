Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 8,054 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.55. 144,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

