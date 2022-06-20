Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.27. 531,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

