Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.97 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.66. 1,849,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average of $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

