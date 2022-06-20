Karp Capital Management Corp Has $9.42 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,085 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.75. 213,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,654. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

