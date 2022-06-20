Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $9.69 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

EWC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 434,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,818. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

