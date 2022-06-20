Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:LQDI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.34. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

