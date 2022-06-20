Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 10,436 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.64. The stock had a trading volume of 409,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

