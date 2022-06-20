Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 61,733 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 408,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,228. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.