Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.36% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.