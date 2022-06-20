KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $45.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of KBH opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

