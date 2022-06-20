Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $22.76 on Monday. Keyera has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

