KeyFi Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $367,771.08 and approximately $551.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.01245854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00101872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091121 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013331 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.