Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $177.00 at UBS Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $220.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $133.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $915,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

