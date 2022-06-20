Kineko (KKO) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,258.00

Kineko (KKO) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $406,431.59 and $37,258.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00110138 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00963019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087011 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

