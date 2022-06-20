Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $36.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

KNTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $411.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.48.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,306,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $5,168,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

