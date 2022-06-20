Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $702.49 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $702.49 million and approximately $33.36 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00959846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00086254 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,063,250 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

