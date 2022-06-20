Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLPEF. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.29) to €32.00 ($33.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.75) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.63) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KLPEF opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

