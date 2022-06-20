Kleros Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

