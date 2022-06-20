Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

